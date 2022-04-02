PA condemns Israeli killing of three Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Saturday condemned the Israeli killing of three Palestinians in the West Bank, warning that the Israeli escalation risks to explode the situation in the region.

"The dangerous Israeli escalation, which coincided today with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, is strongly rejected and condemned, and it would explode the situation," PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina said in a statement cited by the state news agency Wafa.

He slammed the Israeli actions as constituting "a flagrant challenge to international legitimacy and international law."

Abu Rudeina called on Tel Aviv to "stop all these dangerous practices" which threaten security and stability, noting that Jewish extremists still continue to storm the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound hence "creating an atmosphere of tension."

Israel's domestic intelligence service Shin Bet said early Saturday that three Palestinians were killed in an exchange of fire with Israeli forces near the city of Jenin. Four Israeli soldiers were injured in the violence .

An official with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society told Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces seized the bodies of the three dead Palestinians.

For his part, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayyeh described the killings as a "crime" and called on the International Criminal Court to hold accountable those responsible.

In a statement, Shtayyeh called on Israeli leaders to "stop committing crimes and violations against the Palestinian people, respond to their legitimate rights to freedom and independence, end the occupation and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital."





