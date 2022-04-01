Ukraine claims 28 settlements liberated from Russian occupation

Ukraine claimed on Friday that a total of 28 settlements have been liberated from Russian occupation.

Fifteen residential areas have been completely liberated from Russian occupation, while Russian forces withdrew from another 13 settlements and those areas were once again brought under control, said the Ukrainian General Staff in a statement.

A total of 28 settlements were liberated in the last 24 hours, the vast majority in the region of the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, it added.

The statement also stressed that the Ukrainian army is now focused on taking full control of Mariupol, a port city where civilian evacuations are still underway.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed Monday that the city of Irpin near Kyiv was liberated from Russian occupation.

Viacheslav Chaus, the governor of Chernihiv, said on social media that the Russian army is slowly withdrawing from the city as the Ukrainian army began to clear mines in locations previously held by Russia.

However, he warned that the threat of missile and airstrikes remains and the northern part of the city is still under Russian blockade.

The Russian Defense Ministry, following peace talks in Istanbul between conflicting sides, said it would significantly reduce military activities in Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Since the talks, the US said Moscow failed to live up to its pledge.

The Russian war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,232 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,935 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.