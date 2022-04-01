Turkey sends 58 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Turkey is sending a ship carrying 58 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, the Interior Ministry said Friday.

A total of 19 NGOs under the coordination of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) prepared 58 trucks with 960 tons of food and flour, said Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı.

Saying that the Turkish nation has reached out to help oppressed peoples throughout history, he underlined now it is Turkey's duty to lend a helping hand to Lebanon amid its economic crisis.

He said Turkey has already sent two ships to Lebanon, including 33 trucks, and that with today's shipment, it will have sent nearly 1,500 tons of vital aid.

Yunus Sezer, head of the emergency agency, said this is an opportunity to convey the Turkish nation's compassion and kindness to those in need.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis, including a massive currency depreciation as well as fuel and medical shortages.

The Lebanese currency has lost 90% of its value, eroding people's ability to access basic goods, including food, water, health care, and education, while widespread power outages are common due to fuel shortages.

Almost 80 percent of Lebanon's population now lives under the poverty line, with 36% in extreme poverty, according to UN estimates.





