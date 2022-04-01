 Contact Us
Three dead as two South Korean air force jets crash in midair

At least three pilots were killed and another was critically wounded on Friday when two South Korean Air Force planes collided midair during a training mission.

April 01,2022
A South Korean Air force's KT-1 aircraft takes off in Yecheon, South Korea (Yonhap via AP)

Three pilots died and one was seriously injured as two South Korean air force planes collided in mid-air on Friday, news agency Yonhap reported.

Two South Korean Air Force (ROKAF) KT-1 trainer aircraft crashed in Sacheon, some 300 kilometres south of Seoul, at 1:36 pm (0436 GMT) after colliding with one another while in flight, the agency reported citing officials.

The cause of the collision was initially unclear.

Rescuers were sent to the scene, Yonhap reported.

KT-1 planes are basic training aircraft, according to ROKAF's website.