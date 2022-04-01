POPES APOLOGY TO CANADAS INDIGENOUS A STEP FORWARD

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday welcomed Pope Francis's apology to Canada's Indigenous peoples for a century of abuses committed at Church-run residential schools in this country, calling it a "step forward."

"Today's apology is a step forward in acknowledging the truth of our past in order to write historical wrongs, but there's still work to be done," Trudeau said after Pope Francis delivered the apology at the Vatican to a visiting delegation.

"We look forward to him coming to Canada to deliver that apology in person," he added. Francis expressed a willingness to visit in July.