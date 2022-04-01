News World Muslim fasting month of Ramadan due to start on Saturday

DPA WORLD Published April 01,2022

The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan is due to start on Saturday in some Arab countries, amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions.



Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon and Qatar announced on Friday that fasting will start on Saturday.



The state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Friday evening, citing the responsible court in Saudi Arabia, that Saturday is the first day of the month of fasting.



Meanwhile, the Grand Mufti of Jordan said that Ramadan will start on Sunday in the kingdom.



The beginning and end of Islamic months are determined by the sighting of the new moon.



During Ramadan, observant Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and having sex from dawn to dusk.



In the third Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic, many countries relaxed their restrictions this year. In Saudi Arabia, for example, people can now celebrate as normal again.



The Gulf state also allowed people to pray in mosques again. Last year, believers were only allowed to pray there for 30 minutes.



Egypt also relaxed restrictions in the country due to falling coronavirus numbers.



Muslims usually mark Ramadan with large social and religious gatherings, such as special evening prayers, where mosques are traditionally packed.







