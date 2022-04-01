News
World
Lithuanian Holocaust memorial defaced with pro-war Russian symbols
Lithuanian Holocaust memorial defaced with pro-war Russian symbols
Published April 01,2022
Subscribe
The Russian "Z" pro-war symbol (File Photo/ AP)
Vandals have defaced several stone monuments at a Holocaust memorial in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius with the letters "Z" and "V," which are used to show support for Russia's attack on Ukraine, police said in announcing their investigation.
Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte condemned the graffiti now blighting the memorial in the outlying Paneriai district as an "obvious provocation" aimed at sowing divisions in Lithuanian society.
"In one of the most tragic places in Lithuania's history, where the Nazis and other criminals murdered thousands of innocent people, the provocateurs have splashed yet another symbol of hatred," she said in a statement.
During World War II, about 120,000 people were murdered by the Nazis and their local collaborators in the Paneriai forest between July 1941 and July 1944 during the German occupation of Lithuania.
Among them were at least 70,000 Jews. Most came from Vilnius.
The Lithuanian Jewish community condemned the "cynical vandalism" and called on the authorities to investigate the incident as soon as possible.
"Institutional and public apathy towards such attacks is unacceptable," it said in a statement.
The German embassy in Vilnius also expressed solidarity with the Jewish community.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Z is often seen on Russian military vehicles. It stands for "za pobedu" ("for victory") and is also used by Russia's supporters around the world. V stands for the phrase "sila v pravde" ("strength in truth").