Italian premier praises Turkey’s mediation between Russia, Ukraine

Italy on Thursday praised Turkey 's ongoing mediation undertaking between Russia and Ukraine to bring an end to the war that started with the former's attack on the latter on Feb. 24.

Turkey plays an important role in starting the negotiation process towards peace thanks to its geostrategic position and relations with all parties, said Mario Draghi in response to a question by Anadolu Agency during his meeting with Foreign Press Association in Rome.

Referring to his recent meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the issue of Turkey's inclusion in the EUROSAM air defense system that is jointly manufactured by France and Italy, he said there is a consensus to re-start the negotiations on the matter.

We agreed that Italy, France, and Turkey to meet in the coming weeks to rebuild and strengthen relations, Draghi noted, adding that the relations with Turkey have already improved a lot.

The latest talks in Istanbul were seen as a breakthrough in the push to halt hostilities that, according to the latest UN figures, have claimed the lives of at least 1,232 civilians and left 1,935 others injured. The UN cautions that the true figure is likely far higher.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been met with international outrage, with the EU, U.S., and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.

Turkey has won widespread praise for its efforts to end the war, helped by its unique position in having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

On March 10, it hosted the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the southern resort city of Antalya, the highest-level meeting of the two sides since the war began on Feb. 24.