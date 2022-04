First aid convoy for three months arrives in capital of Ethiopia's Tigray: UN

The first aid convoy for three months arrived on Friday in the capital of Ethiopia's war-stricken northern region of Tigray, the UN's World Food Programme said.

"13 trucks have arrived safely into Mekele. More trucks & fuel will follow in the morning," the WFP said on Twitter. "This is 1st humanitarian convoy to arrive into the Tigray region since last Dec."