EU plans to remind China of its economic interests in Ukraine war

The European Union plans to used a virtual summit being held in Brussels on Friday to send a stark message to China that helping Russia in Ukraine is not in Beijing's economic interest.



The EU is to impress on China the consequences for relations with the bloc if Beijing offers "overt support" to Russia's invasion, now in its second month, a senior EU official said ahead of the talks.



The war in Ukraine is set to dominate the meeting, with EU officials being as concerned about China's ability to prolong the conflict as their US counterparts.



Beijing has given Russia political backing and has refused to condemn the invasion, portraying the US and NATO as the main causes of the crisis.



The West is also concerned that China could provide material support to Russia or help Moscow evade strict Western sanctions.



Expectations ahead of the talks were low. No concrete outcomes, joint statements or press conferences are planned and neither Covid-19 nor climate change have made it onto the agenda.



Export-focused China is in a bind. The EU is China's largest market after the US and its economy dwarfs that of Russia, which is the equivalent in size to the economies of Belgium and the Netherlands combined. The EU aims to stress this disparity, officials said.



However China and Russia are "strategic partners" determined to upend the global order. On Wednesday, China said this cooperation had "no borders" at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



The EU-China relationship was troubled even before the war in Ukraine broke out. Concerns over human rights in China's Xinjiang region led to tit-for-tat sanctions that put a major EU-China investment deal on ice.



Beijing's spat with Lithuania over relations with Taiwan has also escalated into a full-scale trade dispute with the EU at the World Trade Organization.



