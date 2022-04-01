News World EU parliament head pledges EU support for rebuilding of Ukraine

"We will help you rebuild your cities and your towns when this illegal, unprovoked and unnecessary war is over," Metsola said in a press conference with Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The European Union will help Ukraine rebuild after the Russian invasion, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on a visit to Kiev on Friday.



Metsola is visiting Kiev on behalf of the European Parliament in solidarity with Ukraine against the invasion by Russia.



In mid-March, the heads of government of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia travelled to Kiev to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Their trip was also a sign of support.







