News
World
Covid-19 lockdown begins for western part of Shanghai
Covid-19 lockdown begins for western part of Shanghai
Published April 01,2022
Subscribe
A worker in a protective suit holds a sign advising residents to practise social distancing in Shanghai, China (REUTERS)
The second stage of a Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai has come into force for a further 16 million residents for the western of part the Chinese port city.
A curfew which has already been in effect in the eastern and southern districts of the city of 26 million was extended to the western districts on Friday.
Until Monday, people are only allowed to leave their homes for Covid-19 tests.
Meanwhile the lockdown in the east and south of Shanghai ended on Friday.
With the arrival of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, China is experiencing the worst wave of infections since the pandemic began two years ago.
Although the numbers are low by international comparison, the government is pursuing a zero-Covid strategy, which is being put to the test by the BA.2 subtype of the Omicron variant.
So far, the authorities have successfully fought minor outbreaks with curfews, mass testing and quarantines. It remains to be seen whether the strategy will also work against Omicron.
Shanghai and north-eastern China's Jilin Province are currently the hardest-hit areas.
In the port city, 358 new infections were reported on Thursday, while another 4,144 asymptomatic cases were counted, the Beijing Health Commission reported on Friday.
All those infected are taken to a hospital or quarantine facility. Sports stadiums and exhibition halls were set up with isolation beds.