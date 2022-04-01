Climate protesters block 10 British oil terminals

Several British oil terminals have suspended operations after access roads were blocked by environmental groups Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion.



ExxonMobil UK, one of the country's largest privately-owned underground oil pipeline distribution networks, confirmed demonstrations were under way at some of its sites on Friday.



Just Stop Oil said it blocked "10 critical oil terminals" across the UK with support from the activist group Extinction Rebellion.



Demonstrators are sitting on roads preventing tankers from leaving the sites.



The group claimed that more than 30 young people climbed on top of tankers at Navigator Terminals Thames in Essex.



It listed seven of the protest locations as:



- Inter Terminals UK, Grays, Essex- Navigator Terminals Thames, Grays, Essex- Buncefield Oil Depot, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire- Esso Birmingham Fuel Terminal, Birmingham, West Midlands- Esso West London Terminal near Heathrow Airport, west London- BP's Hamble Oil Terminal, Southampton, Hampshire- ExxonMobil's Hythe Terminal, Southampton, Hampshire- Esso's Purfleet Fuels Terminal, Purfleet, Essex- Kingsbury Oil Terminal, Kingsbury, Warwickshire- BP Oil Depot, Kingsbury, Warwickshire



Essex Police said they have made six arrests "so far."



West Midlands Police tweeted: "We are working to deal with this as quickly as possible."



Just Stop Oil said in a statement: "The Just Stop Oil coalition is demanding an end to the government's genocidal policy of expanding UK oil and gas production and is calling on all those outraged at the prospect of climate collapse and suffering from the cost-of-living crisis to stand with us.



"Ordinary people can no longer afford oil and gas, it's time to Just Stop Oil. It's funding war and killing people in the global South, while destroying the future for young people everywhere."



ExxonMobil UK said it has suspended operations at its Hythe, Birmingham and West London fuel terminals.



Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted Premier League football matches by running onto the pitch and tying themselves to goalposts in recent weeks.



Extinction Rebellion announced on Friday that it will launch daily "mass participation" protests from London's Hyde Park from April 9.



Spokesman Andrew Smith said the group will be "more disruptive than ever."



He added: "We're expecting huge numbers from the ninth ... In the tradition of non-violent civil disobedience, we will disrupt business as usual until the Government and big business make change. We need everyone to join us."



