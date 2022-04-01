153 children killed, 245 injured in Russian attacks, says Ukraine

Children fleeing their homes sit at one of the sanatoriums where they take shelter amid Russia's invasion, in Lviv region, Ukraine (REUTERS)

As the war in Ukraine enters its 37th day, 153 children have died as a result of Russian attacks , the Ukrainian Chief Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

Another 245 children were wounded by Russian forces, 859 education facilities damaged and 83 completely razed to the ground, the office said in a statement.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, U.S. and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,232 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,935 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.