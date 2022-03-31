UKRAINES PRESIDENT URGES BAN OF RUSSIAN VESSELS FROM INTL PORTS

The Ukrainian president on Thursday urged a ban of Russian vessels from international ports, asking for new sanctions against Moscow.

"We need new sanctions against Russia, powerful sanctions until they stop blackmailing other countries with nuclear missiles. And they have to pay the highest price for blocking the sea," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his video address to the Australian federal parliament.

"No Russian vessels should be allowed in other international ports. Buying the oil means paying for the destruction of the global security," Zelenskyy said.

"We have to stop any business activity of Russia, any dollar spent for the destruction of the people. No single dollar (should be allowed) for the destruction of the global security, and we have to stop any intention of Russia to bypass the sanctions."

He underlined that if the world had punished Russia in 2014 for its illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, "there wouldn't be any of this terror of invasion in Ukraine in 2022."

Noting that Australia has a "very good" armed vehicle Bushmaster, the president said Ukraine would be "very grateful" if Australia can share those vehicles and some other pieces of equipment that could strengthen the country's position in terms of armaments.

On the "Dream" plane -- the largest plane in the world that Russian forces destroyed -- Zelenskyy said: "Russia didn't destroy our dream, they just burnt down a plane. It's hardware. Not our freedom. Our dream is undefeatable."

He also asked for international help for the restoration of Ukraine.

"We invite prominent countries of the world's leading companies and the best experts to join the project of the restoration of Ukraine to take a city or a sector under your auspices that would require restoration."

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US and the UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,189 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,901 injured, according to estimates by the UN, which cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.