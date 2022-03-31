Turkey working to bring together Ukraine, Russia FMs again, Çavuşoğlu says

Turkey is working to bring together the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers for talks after hosting peace negotiations in Istanbul this week, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday, adding the meeting could happen within two weeks.



Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia held the first face-to-face talks in more than two weeks in Istanbul this week, during which Ukraine presented written proposals to stop the Russian invasion .



Speaking to broadcaster A Haber, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey had not seen the full implementation of the decisions from the talks in Istanbul, including the withdrawal of Russian forces from some areas, but added significant progress was still made.



Touching on Turkey's potential role as guarantor state for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, he said that taking up this role does not mean entering the war.



Turkey has won widespread praise for its efforts to end the war, helped by its unique position in having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine.



On March 10, it hosted the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the southern resort city of Antalya, the highest-level meeting of the two sides since the war began on Feb. 24.



The Russia-Ukraine war has been met with international outrage, with the EU, U.S., and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.



At least 1,189 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, including 108 children, and 1,901 others injured, according to estimates by the UN, which cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.



More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.



