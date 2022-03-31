Russia is regrouping around Kiev not withdrawing, NATO chief warns

NATO does not believe Russia is withdrawing its force from around Kiev and that the move is instead a deceptive ploy, according to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.



"Russian units are not withdrawing, but repositioning," Stoltenberg said, citing NATO intelligence.



"Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas region," Stoltenberg said, adding the aim is to keep pressure on Kiev and other cities.



"We can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering," he said.



