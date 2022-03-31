Russia blocks extension of OSCE monitoring mission in Ukraine

Russia has come under fire for blocking the extension of an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) monitoring mission in Ukraine.



The US Ambassador to the OSCE criticized the Russian move on Thursday: "It is deeply regrettable that the Russian Federation has blocked consensus on the mandate extension of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine. It is irresponsible and unjustifiable, but I guess it's hardly surprising."



British Ambassador Neil Bush said: "The Russian government clearly fears impartial, facts-based reporting."



The OSCE until recently had around 500 unarmed observers stationed in Ukraine, mainly in the country's east. They had been observing the ceasefire between Ukrainian units and pro-Russian separatists, but were withdrawn after the Russian invasion began.



