Russia blocks extension of OSCE monitoring mission in Ukraine

The US Ambassador to the OSCE criticized the Russian move on Thursday: "It is deeply regrettable that the Russian Federation has blocked consensus on the mandate extension of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine. It is irresponsible and unjustifiable, but I guess it's hardly surprising."

DPA WORLD
Published March 31,2022
Russia has come under fire for blocking the extension of an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) monitoring mission in Ukraine.

British Ambassador Neil Bush said: "The Russian government clearly fears impartial, facts-based reporting."

The OSCE until recently had around 500 unarmed observers stationed in Ukraine, mainly in the country's east. They had been observing the ceasefire between Ukrainian units and pro-Russian separatists, but were withdrawn after the Russian invasion began.