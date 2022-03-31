News
Putin: West looking for pretexts for ever stronger sanctions
"The Western sanctions on Russia had been prepared in advance and would have been implemented in any case. The war in Ukraine had helped them to find a pretext," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his remarks on Thursday.
Published March 31,2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday accused the West of looking for new pretexts for imposing sanctions on his country.
The West's policy of applying economic pressure on Russia would not be abandoned, the head of the Kremlin said, arguing that Russia had to take that into account in developing its economy.
Putin said that the Western sanctions on Russia had all been prepared in advance and would have been implemented "in any case," suggesting the war in Ukraine had just been a pretext.
Signalling that Russia would never sacrifice its "national interests and traditional values," Putin said that while Russia wouldn't become a "closed country," there would be no more cooperation with Western companies in the near future.