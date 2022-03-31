Pentagon warns of heightened risk of airstrikes in Kiev

The Ukrainian capital Kiev remains at high risk from Russian airstrikes, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday, describing Russia's talk of de-escalation as "nice rhetoric" but the reality was that "Kiev is still very much under threat."



Even as the ground presence around Kiev is reduced, the Russian military continues to press the city with airstrikes, he said. In the past 24 hours, the number of sorties had increased significantly.



The intensification of the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine was also the result of the failure in Kiev, the official said. "This reprioritization on the Donbass clearly indicates that they know they have failed to take the capital," he continued.





