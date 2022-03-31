More Russian sanctions in the works, German economy minister confirms

According to German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, further sanctions targeting Russia in light of the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine are still to come.



The latest package of sanctions would also not be the last, Habeck said in Berlin on Thursday after meeting his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire.



The two discussed possible further sanctions to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from continuing his "barbaric" war in Ukraine, Habeck said, without giving details.



The ministers had also agreed on a daily exchange between Germany and France on gas supply, according to Habeck.



On Wednesday, Habeck activated an early emergency alert over Germany's gas supply. Many Western governments fear that Putin might halt gas deliveries to Europe in retaliation for the sanctions imposed on Russia.



Putin on Thursday announced that Western states must open accounts with Gazprombank in order to pay for and continue receiving Russian gas with effect from April 1.



It was not immediately clear whether under the arrangement Western countries would be paying in roubles or euros, however.



Regarding Putin's earlier demand that gas deliveries had to be paid in roubles, Habeck said that it was crucial that contracts be honoured. "It is important for us not to give the signal: We will allow ourselves to be blackmailed by Putin," the minister said, adding that the Russian president's attempt to divide the West had failed.



Le Maire also said gas contracts must be strictly respected.



Earlier, Habeck met Vladimir Klitschko, the brother of Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who travelled to Berlin on Thursday to garner support for Ukraine.



During a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Putin to end the war against Ukraine.



"Together, we call on President Putin to agree to a ceasefire now, allow humanitarian supplies and hold real peace talks," Scholz said in Berlin on Thursday.



According to the German chancellor, the sanctions targeting Russia were being implemented with determination.



Now, it was important to rule out loopholes and keep up the pressure on Putin, Scholz added.



