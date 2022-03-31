Kremlin: West does not understand Putin, warns of misunderstandings

The Kremlin has rejected reports by Western intelligence agencies that Russian security services are not being honest about the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"It shows that neither the [US State Department] nor the Pentagon have any real info on what is happening in the Kremlin," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday according to news agency Interfax.



"They just do not understand what is happening in the Kremlin. They do not understand President Putin. They do not understand the mechanism of our decisions. They do not understand our style of work," Peskov said.



He further added: "This is not only a shame. It is a source of concern for us. Such a complete misunderstanding can only lead to poor decisions, to careless decisions, that can have terrible consequences."



Several Western intelligence agencies have reported that Putin is being fed bad information about the war in Ukraine.



Jeremy Fleming, the director of GCHQ, Britain's intelligence agency, had said that Putin's advisers were scared to tell the truth.



The spokesperson for the US Defence Department, John Kirby, said that it was cause for concern if Putin was being informed badly or not at all.



