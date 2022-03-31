International donor conference to provide more weapons for Ukraine

At a international donors' conference for Ukraine coordinated by Britain on Thursday, further pledges were made for arms deliveries to the country, according to the British government.



The international community has given its commitment to an expansion of the package of military support to Ukraine and explored new ways to strengthen Ukraine's armed forces in the longer term, a statement from the Ministry of Defence in London said.



This includes the provision of increasingly capable aerial and maritime defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles as well as training and logistical support, the statement added.



The Ministry of Defence did not give precise details on the quantity and nature of the planned arms deliveries. According to London, more than 35 states participated in the conference on Thursday.



Britain also announced that it would work with Poland, the US and its other partners to provide longer-term international support to Ukraine.







