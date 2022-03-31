Greek mother held on suspicion of murdering daughter

Α 33-years-old Greek woman, who is charged with killing of her 9-year-old daughter, is escorted by police officers to the prosecutors office, in Athens, Greece (REUTERS)

A 33-year-old mother, whose three daughters died due to mysterious medical reasons over the past three years, appeared in court on Thursday in the Greek capital.

Roula Pispiringou was arrested by the Athens police after being charged with the premeditated murder of her nine-year-old daughter Georgina in January this year.

She was brought before the court, which remanded her into local police custody and set the next hearing for April 4.

Georgina died due to an overdose of ketamine, a strong medication used primarily for anesthesia. According to toxicological and histological tests, she was not prescribed the drug by a doctor.

Her demise was preceded by the deaths of her two younger sisters. One was six months old when she died last year, while the other, was three years old at the time of her death in 2019.

The case has sparked public outrage, with people gathering outside the mother's house on Wednesday, accusing her of murder.

Last Thursday, medical examiner Sotiris Bouzianis completed the initial investigation into the death of the eldest sister. He did, however, request a more complete investigation due to the unusual material detected in her body.

A complete medical report on the causes of death of all three children is due later on Thursday, according to media reports.