Germany to give another €200 million in aid for Afghanistan

Germany will provide an additional €200 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced on Thursday at an online donor conference.



The humanitarian crisis that the Afghan population is experiencing is one of the most severe in the world, Baerbock said.



At the same time, she called on Afghanistan's ruling militant Taliban to provide unhindered access for humanitarian aid workers and to guarantee their safety.



She said it was unacceptable that the UN World Food Programme (WFP), for example, was currently unable to supply the provinces of Kabul, Kandahar and Ghor with life-saving food.



She also urged Taliban to provide equal access to education throughout the country. Secondary schools remain closed to girls in Afghanistan. The plight of the girls illustrates the suffering of the people in Afghanistan, said Baerbock.



Germany's commitment beyond humanitarian aid continues to depend on the actions of the Taliban government, the German foreign minister added. Berlin expects respect for human rights, the formation of an inclusive government and action against terrorism.



