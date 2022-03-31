Blinken: Middle East has own experiences with Russian military

Countries in the Middle East and North Africa are also reminded of their own experiences with the Russian military in the war in Ukraine, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



"In Syria and Libya the Russian military and paramilitary forces have exploited conflicts for Moscow's gain," Blinken said in the Algerian capital Algiers on Wednesday. The people in the region could therefore empathize with the suffering of the Ukrainians.



In the civil war in Syria, Russia is the most important ally of President Bashar al-Assad. With Russia's help, Syrian government troops recaptured important areas in the conflict, which has been ongoing since 2011.



In addition, there are repeated reports of Russian "mercenaries" being deployed in the civil war-torn country of Libya. Moscow has always denied being directly involved in the conflict in Libya.



Blinken is currently travelling through the Middle East and North Africa. In Algeria, he met President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Earlier, in Morocco, he met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.



"Now many in this region are feeling the pain of Russia's invasion in another way," Blinken said. "Ships with grain are not getting out from Black Sea ports because they are blocked by Russia's aggression.



When food prices rise, so do the numbers of people suffering from hunger."



According to UN forecasts, millions of people face malnutrition until next year because of the war in Ukraine. Large cuts in grain exports from Ukraine and Russia would hit the Middle East and North Africa, among others, the hardest.



