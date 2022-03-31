2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



A ministry statement said the two youths aged 17 and 23 were gunned down when Israeli forces raided the city.



Five Palestinians were also injured, including one seriously, the statement said.



The Israeli army said its forces carried out a military campaign in the Jenin refugee camp to arrest what it said "wanted" Palestinians.



A military statement said Israeli forces responded to Palestinian fire, adding that an Israeli soldier was lightly injured.



On Tuesday, five Israelis were killed in a shooting attack in the central city of Bnei Brak by a Palestinian from Jenin.



The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.