Ukraine claims 145 children killed in Russian attacks

At least 145 children were killed and 222 others injured as a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine , a local source said.

According to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, 790 educational institutions were damaged in the bombings by the Russian army, 75 of which were completely destroyed.

Separately, Ukrainian activists demanded the release of the people who were allegedly captured by Russian troops in a wall exhibit where the images of the missing people were shown using a projector.

In the demonstration held in Lviv, protesters including journalists, mayors, and deputies called on Russia to release the Ukrainian captives.

Activist Anastasiia Moskvychova said that over 30 Ukrainians have been missing for days, adding that they expect worldwide support so that these families can be reunited.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US, and the UK, among others, implementing stringent economic penalties on Moscow.

Hundreds of global companies have also suspended operations in Russia.

At least 1,179 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,860 injured, according to estimates by the UN, which noted that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.9 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.



