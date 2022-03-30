Turkish president wraps up productive 2-day visit to Uzbekistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday wrapped up a productive two-day official visit to Uzbekistan, where the two countries signed deals to further boost their flourishing bilateral ties.

Erdoğan and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev met in the capital Tashkent on Tuesday and signed 10 agreements aimed at strengthening relations, set their new trade target at $10 billion, and promoted bilateral ties to the comprehensive strategic partnership level.

Once the official meetings were completed in Tashkent, Erdoğan and Mirziyoyev visited the ancient Turkic-Islamic city of Khiva in Urgench, where he was welcomed by locals wearing traditional clothing and special performers. Erdogan later attended a dinner given in his honor.

The Turkish leader and his accompanying delegation, including the ministers of defense, trade, health, and justice as well as the communications and defense industry chiefs, left Uzbekistan by plane late Wednesday evening.