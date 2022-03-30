Scotland to lift Covid mask mandate, joining rest of UK

Scotland will lift its remaining Covid-19 restrictions on wearing facemasks on April 18, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday.

The move means all four nations in the United Kingdom will no longer have any legal requirement to wear face coverings after Easter.

Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh that the relaxation of restrictions would be phased in from next week.

From April 4, facemasks will no longer be required at places of worship and weddings, then for shops and public transport from April 18.

"We have taken account of the very high level of infection and the pressure on the NHS (National Health Service), and the fact that face coverings do provide an important layer of protection against transmission of the virus from one person to another," Sturgeon said.

"However, we are also mindful that the data may now be indicating a peaking of this wave of infection which should hopefully become more pronounced over the next couple of weeks."

Covid case numbers have hit record levels in Scotland in the past month, with one in 11 people estimated to have had the virus in the week to March 20.

Sturgeon said daily figures were also very high but were "perhaps stabilising" with daily cases falling 15 percent over the past week.

The Scottish government's assessment is that the virus is a medium threat, she said, but that it would move to be a low threat as the spring months progressed.

Wales ended most of its Covid rules on facemasks on Monday, while Northern Ireland and England ended theirs in February.