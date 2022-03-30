More than 110 people rescued from drowning in central Mediterranean

More than 110 people have been rescued from the central Mediterranean by humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders.



Water entered the migrants' rubber dinghy when the crew of the Geo Barents reached them, the organization announced on Wednesday.



Doctors Without Borders tweeted that the rescue operation on Tuesday had been difficult as some migrants had already fallen into the water by the time the organization arrived on the scene.



Aid organizations often rescue migrants attempting the dangerous crossing from northern Africa to Europe from distress at sea in the Mediterranean.



German non-governmental organization Sea-Eye said its ship, the Sea-Eye 4, took around 30 migrants on board from a transport ship on Tuesday afternoon.



The freighter Karina, belonging to a German shipping company, had rescued the migrants on Monday off the coast of Libya before asking Sea-Eye for help.



According to Sea Eye chairman Gorden Isler, the ships's crew will now head for Malta for disembarkation. However, the island has recently refused to allow ships with migrants on board into its ports.



