Masks stay at Berlin attractions even as national restrictions lapse
Published March 30,2022
Berlin's biggest cultural institutions plan to stick to compulsory mask-wearing even after the abolition of most coronavirus restrictions nationwide on Sunday.
The three big theatres, the Staatsoper Unter den Linden, the Deutsche Oper and the Komische Oper, said on Wednesday that the wearing of masks will still be compulsory. The Deutsches Theater, Berliner Ensemble and Volksbühne are set to follow suit, as are the German Historical Museum and the Humboldt Forum.
"We want to continue to enable our audience to enjoy a safe and pleasant visit to the theatre ... we will therefore adapt our protective measures step by step and prudently," said the artistic director of the Berliner Ensemble, Oliver Reese.
One thing that will change is that the now habitual checks for proof of vaccination will no longer be carried out at most institutions.
April 2 marks the end of a transition period given by the federal government to German states to drop most of their coronavirus restrictions.
From Sunday, they only have the power under law to impose mask-wearing in certain places - such as hospitals, care homes and on public transport - unless they choose to declare certain areas to be infection "hotspots" requiring a higher level of protection for the population.
Unvaccinated people will again be able to enter shops, restaurants and leisure facilities freely.