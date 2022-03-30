Kremlin: Nothing 'promising' from peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

The Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed the fact that Kyiv has set out its demands for an end to the conflict in Ukraine in written form, but said there was no sign of a breakthrough yet.



Moscow played down hopes of a breakthrough following peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegates in Istanbul a day earlier.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had not noticed anything really promising or that looked like a breakthrough, and said there was a long period of work ahead.

He added that Moscow considered it "positive" that Kyiv had started outlining its demands in writing.

"We carefully avoid making statements on the matters" that are discussed at the talks because "we believe that negotiations should take place in silence", he added.

Following talks in Istanbul on Tuesday that Moscow's main negotiator described as "meaningful", Russia said it would be significantly reducing its military activity near Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv.

However, on Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces bombarded the northern city of Chernigiv despite Moscow's earlier claims.





