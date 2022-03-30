German chancellor slams Russian imperialism as 'highly threatening'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz slammed Russia for attacking Ukraine "for a very imperialistic vision," saying it had to be clearly stated that Russia aimed to seize territory through the war.



"We cannot and will not accept that," Scholz told attendees at a gathering hosted by the North Rhine-Westphalia state parliamentary group in the Düsseldorf state parliament.



"This is indeed a serious and a very, very, very threatening situation," Scholz said, adding it was right for the free world to impose effective sanctions against Russia swiftly and as a united front.



He said Putin had failed to take into account that Ukrainians wanted to be their own nation and that he and his army would meet resistance. "Russian-speaking Ukrainians are also resisting this invasion," Scholz said.



He said he had spoken to Putin many times and that he knew him as someone focused on geopolitics. He called this approach wrong, warning that a focus on historical borders would lead to war in Europe.



Security achievements of recent decades include the integrity and inviolability of European borders, he said, adding that these had also been confirmed through joint decisions with Russia. He called for a restoration of the consensus that the borders should no longer be moved.

