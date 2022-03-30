News World Five dead in Israel shooting as spate of violence worsens

Five dead in Israel shooting as spate of violence worsens

Five people were killed in gun attacks Tuesday near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, emergency responders said, in the third fatal gun or knife spree in the Jewish state in a week. Residents of the ultra-orthodox town of Bnei Brak and the neighbouring town of Ramat Gan reported that a man had driven around and opened fire at passers-by.

DPA WORLD Published March 30,2022 Subscribe