Five dead in Israel shooting as spate of violence worsens
Five people were killed in gun attacks Tuesday near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, emergency responders said, in the third fatal gun or knife spree in the Jewish state in a week. Residents of the ultra-orthodox town of Bnei Brak and the neighbouring town of Ramat Gan reported that a man had driven around and opened fire at passers-by.
Published March 30,2022
Five people lost their lives in a shooting that took place in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the ZAKA rescue service has confirmed.
In the third incident of its kind within a week, a man opened fire on passers-by on one street in the city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, before moving on to another. The assailant was subsequently shot by police.
According to Israeli media reports, the perpetrator was a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank. The mayor of Bnei Brak called on residents to remain indoors.
Numerous ambulances and police officers attended the scene of the attack. A ZAKA ambulance worker who lived in the immediate vicinity told dpa that the sight at the scene had been "shocking."
"I saw four dead people on the street," he said, adding that he had treated a man with gunshot wounds.
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted on Tuesday that it was "a sad and difficult evening," and that Israel was "at the height of a dangerous wave of terror, the likes of which we have not seen in years." He called for decisive action "to bring peace and security back to the citizens of Israel."
The United States "strongly condemn today's terrorist attack in Bnei Brak, Israel, that killed five innocent victims," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
"Violence is unacceptable," he said. "Israelis - like all people around the world - should be able to live in peace and without fear."
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell echoed Blinken's words.
"Attacks against civilians are unacceptable and must stop. We stand with Israel at this difficult time."
The shooting brings the number of Israelis killed in attacks within a week to at least 11.
On Sunday, two police officers and two gunmen were killed in an attack in the coastal city of Hadera, while four people were also killed in a terrorist bombing in the city of Beersheva in southern Israel last week. The bomber, a Bedouin from the Negev desert, was shot dead by a passer-by.
Attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank and the Arab-dominated eastern part of Jerusalem have increased in recent months. Several Palestinians have also been killed in Israeli raids.
There are fears of a further escalation during Ramadan.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was due to hold security talks with Defence Minister Benny Gantz and representatives of the country's military and police on Tuesday evening.
Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem, among other territories, in the 1967 Six-Day War. The Palestinians claim the territories as part of a future Palestinian state, and East Jerusalem as its capital.