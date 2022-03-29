News World Ukrainian girl use her savings to buy soldier protective vest

The girl from the city of Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukrainian Kirovohrad Oblast had almost saved enough to buy a smartphone when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 reported in a piece on Monday. She then suggested to her mother that she could use the savings to help Ukrainian soldiers.

