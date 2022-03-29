UKRAINE WARNS NEGOTIATORS: DONT EAT, DRINK AT PEACE TALKS

News World Ukraine warns negotiators: Don't eat, drink at peace talks

"I advise anyone going through negotiations with the RussianFederation not to eat or drink anything, and preferably avoid touching any surface," Sky News cited Kuleba as saying.

Published March 29,2022

Those negotiating with Russia should not eat or drink with them following the reported poisoning of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators, warns Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.



It comes as discussions between Ukrainian and Russian delegations are set to continue in Turkey on Tuesday.







