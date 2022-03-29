Ukraine grateful to Turkey for its efforts during negotiations

With the Ukrainian and Russian sides meeting in Istanbul for negotiations, Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara thanked Turkey for its support to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Vasyl Bodnar said his country wants the war to end immediately as many people had to flee the country to save their lives.

Thanking Turkey for its support to Ukraine, Bodnar said: "Turkey continues negotiations with Russia. It is important for us to stop the war and deaths. We are grateful to Turkey as it is helping in the negotiation."

"It takes sanctions and power from all over the world to stop Russia," he added.

Bodnar stated Ukraine is "trying to protect itself, and even carrying out counterattacks in some regions."

He said: "The Russian forces are bombing our people. They bombed several fuel tanks the previous day."

Citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's previous remarks stressing his country's territorial integrity, Bodnar said: "As a state, our security is important. We want to achieve security guarantees. Turkey is one of the most powerful countries that guarantee our security. We are on the same side as Turkey. We are on the side of peace. We want peace."

At least 1,151 civilians have been killed and 1,842 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched the war on its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to the UN, which has said that the exact figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.87 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.