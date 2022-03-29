SOUTH KOREA REJECTS NORTHS CLAIM IT TESTED NEW, MORE POWERFUL ICBM

North Korea's claim it successfully test-fired a new type of nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is likely untrue, South Korea's military said on Tuesday.



The rouge state's regime said last Thursday it had launched a Hwasong-17 ICBM, which would be Pyongyang's most powerful missile test to date.



But South Korea's Defence Ministry told lawmakers in Seoul on Tuesday that evidence gathered suggests the projectile was in fact similar to an older Hwasong-15 missile, the Yonhap news agency reported.



North Korea had last tested a Hwasong-15 in November 2017.



The South Korean ministry pointed to discrepancies between the images that North Korea published of the latest missile test and the actual data, Yonhap said.



For example, the pictures showed clear skies, whereas on the day in question it was mostly cloudy over the launch site near Pyongyang.



An analysis of the flight characteristics also points to a Hwasong-15.



The ministry suspected that North Korea's leadership had probably needed to demonstrate a success after a failed missile test eight days earlier.



That launch was possibly intended to test a Hwasong-17. However, the missile had exploded in mid-air shortly after its launch near Pyongyang.



In the most recent test on March 25, the missile climbed up to 6,200 kilometres before crashing into the sea 1,080 kilometres from the launch point, the Defence Ministry said. It thus flew higher and farther than in the three North Korean ICBM tests five years ago.



ICBMs are missiles that have a range of more than 5,500 kilometres.



UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing any missiles capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

