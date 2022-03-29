Russian military reports destruction of large ammunition depots

The Russian military on Monday evening reported new attacks in Ukraine. According to the report, two large ammunition depots were destroyed by rocket fire in the Zhytomyr region. In addition, three fighter jets were shot down.



In the embattled port city of Mariupol, a helicopter was destroyed which, according to Moscow, was supposed to bring fighters from the Ukrainian Azov regiment to safety. The information could not be independently verified.



The Russian side again accused Ukrainian troops of firing on fleeing civilians from the embattled cities of Sumy and Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine also repeatedly accuses Russian troops of sabotaging the escape of civilians by continuing to fire.



The Russian Defence Ministry said 469,683 people, including 97,345 children, had so far been brought to safety from the contested areas in Ukraine.



More than 105,000 people had been taken out of Mariupol without the involvement of the Ukrainian authorities, the ministry said. The Ukrainian authorities accuse the Russian military of abducting the civilians.



