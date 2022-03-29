News World Russia to 'radically' reduce military activity near Kyiv and Chernihiv

Russia to 'radically' reduce military activity near Kyiv and Chernihiv

Russia’s military claimed on Tuesday that it will “fundamentally cut back" operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv "to increase trust" in peace talks with the Ukrainian side.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published March 29,2022 Subscribe