News
World
Russia to 'radically' reduce military activity near Kyiv and Chernihiv
Russia to 'radically' reduce military activity near Kyiv and Chernihiv
Russia’s military claimed on Tuesday that it will “fundamentally cut back" operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv "to increase trust" in peace talks with the Ukrainian side.
Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 29,2022
Subscribe
Russia has decided to drastically cut its military activity focused on Kyiv and Chernihiv in Ukraine, its deputy defence minister said on Tuesday, after talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams in Istanbul.