Russia 'shifting gears', world must prepare for 'more offensives' - US official

A U.S.official said on Tuesday that the Russian troop movement should not be mistaken for Moscow ending the conflict, underlining that Russia is rather shifting gears currently.

He added that the world should be prepared for continued major offensives on other areas in Ukraine.

"We believe any movement of Russian forces from around kyiv is a redeployment, not a withdrawal. And the world should be prepared for continued major offensives against other areas of Ukraine," the official said, adding: "They are shifting gears ... No one should mistake that for Russia ending the conflict."

His comments came after Russia promised to scale down military operations near the Ukrainian capital.