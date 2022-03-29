Reports: Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized again

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized again, according to local media reports late Monday.



Bolsonaro, 67, was on his way to a party event in Brasilia. He did not appear there, however, but instead made his way to a military hospital with stomach pain, the news portal G1 and the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported, citing government spokesman Fabio Faria.



His wife Michelle was quoted as saying he was fine.



He was taken to a hospital in Sao Paulo in January for treatment of an intestinal blockage.



The populist president was also treated in hospital for an intestinal blockage in July last year.



He says the problems are the result of wounds he sustained during a knife attack during the 2018 election campaign.



At the time, a mentally disturbed man stabbed him, resulting in severe abdominal injuries. Bolsonaro had to undergo several operations.



Presidential elections are due in Brazil in October, with Bolsonaro running for a second term.



