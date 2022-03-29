Kremlin: Russia, U.S. to need security dialogue sooner or later

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia and the United States would need to have a dialogue on security sooner or later, but that their relations would inevitably be affected by "personal insults" by U.S. President Joe Biden directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin .

"Personal insults cannot but leave their mark on relations between heads of state," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

However, he said: "One way or another, sooner or later, we will have to speak about questions of strategic stability and security and so on."







