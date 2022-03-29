Kremlin: dialogue with US remains important despite Biden remarks

The Kremlin has indicated that it considers the continued dialogue between Russia and the US necessary despite recent ill feeling over US President Joe Biden's statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Dialogue is "necessary" despite that fact that Biden's use of "personal insults" towards Putin had had a "negative impact" on bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow on Tuesday, according to the Interfax agency.



"It is not only in the interest of both countries, but in the interest of the whole world." Sooner or later, he said, Russia and the US would have to discuss issues such as strategic stability and security.



Biden on Sunday told reporters he is not seeking regime change in Russia, a day after saying that Putin "cannot remain in power."