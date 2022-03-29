ÇAVUŞOĞLU: TUESDAYS TALKS WERE MOST SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS IN UKRAINE-RUSSIA NEGOTIATIONS

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Istanbul on Tuesday marked the most significant progress in discussions to date, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said after the negotiations concluded.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held the first face-to-face meeting between the sides in more than two weeks on Tuesday, amid Russia's invasion of its neighbour, now in its fifth week.

Speaking at the venue of the talks in Istanbul, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey welcomed the two countries reaching compromise and a common understanding on certain issues and said the war must end as soon as possible.