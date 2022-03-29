Britain plans to increase its military presence in Arctic

Britain plans to increase its military presence in the Arctic , British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday, amid increased concerns among NATO allies about Russia following its invasion of Ukraine .

Britain would commit militarily "to deeper integration, interoperability with countries such as Norway" to protect the seas of the North Atlantic, Ben Wallace told a news conference in Bardufoss, northern Norway.

"We are going to effectively, permanently, have a ... Marine strike group permanently ... active in the Nordics," he said, adding the force would likely rotate between Norway, Sweden and Finland.

He was speaking while visiting a NATO exercise in Arctic Norway involving 30,000 troops training to defend the Nordic nation under attack from a fictional country, triggering the alliance's collective defense clause.

The biennial exercise has taken on an added significance because of the invasion of Ukraine. NATO-member Norway shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.

While tensions in the Arctic region have been low, Norwegian leaders have been concerned that a confrontation between NATO and Russia could spill over to the Arctic, where both sides have increased their military presence in recent years.











