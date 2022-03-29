Biden, European allies agree to 'continue raising costs on Russia' over Ukraine: W.House

US President Joe Biden and key western European allies agreed Tuesday in a phone call to keep punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

"The leaders affirmed their determination to continue raising costs on Russia for its brutal attacks in Ukraine, as well as to continue supplying Ukraine with security assistance to defend itself," a statement said after Biden spoke with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy.

"They reviewed their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the millions affected by the violence, both inside Ukraine and seeking refuge in other countries, and underscored the need for humanitarian access to civilians in Mariupol," it added.

The leaders also discussed the importance of supporting stable energy markets in light of current disruptions due to sanctions.