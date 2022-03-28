USE OF RUSSIAS Z SYMBOL COULD BE PUNISHABLE IN GERMANY

Use of Russia's 'Z' symbol could be punishable in Germany

Using the letter "Z" in Germany to express support for Russia's war on Ukraine is punishable under the criminal code, authorities said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Interior Ministry spokesman Marek Wede said "Russia's war of aggression" is a crime, and those who support this war are also liable to prosecution.

"The letter Z as such is of course not forbidden. In individual cases, however, its use can represent approval of the Russian war of aggression and is therefore prohibited under section 140 of the criminal code," he said.

"Ultimately, of course, it will be up to the courts to decide after an assessment in each individual case," he added.

The "Z" marking was painted on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine and also used as a symbol of support by some demonstrators during various rallies in Russia.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,151 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,842 injured, according to estimates by the UN, which cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.87 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.