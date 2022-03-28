Ukrainians reject US media report of poisoning at peace talks

Members of the Ukrainian delegation to peace talks with Russia aimed at ending the war in Ukraine have denied reports that they were the victim of a chemical weapons attack.



All members of the delegation had been feeling fine, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Monday, according to local media.



"In the information sphere right now there is a lot of speculation, different conspiracy theories and elements of one information game or another," Podolyak said.



The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday that members of the Ukrainian delegation, including Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, were poisoned in early March.



The article appeared before negotiations were scheduled to resume in Istanbul on Tuesday.



A research team from the investigative journalist collective Bellingcat said that it had confirmed that three members of the delegation involved in the peace talks had shown symptoms consistent with chemical weapons poisoning on the night of March 4.



One purported victim was Abramovich. According to the WSJ report, hardliners in Moscow were aiming to ensure the peace talks ended in failure.



Rustem Umerov, another member of the delegation described as a victim of the attacks in the WSJ report, wrote on Facebook on Monday morning that he was feeling fine.



"I'm fine. This is my response to all the yellow news [gossip] spreading around. Please do not trust any unverified information. We have an informational war ongoing as well," Umerov wrote.



Abramovich is also not known to have made any public statements about a possible poison attack.



Another member of the Ukrainian delegation, Denys Kireev, was shot dead in Kyiv on March 5 in circumstances that remain unclear.



Initial media reports said that Kireev had been spying for Russia, though he was later officially honoured as a member of the Ukrainian military intelligence service.

